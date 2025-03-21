Tell Me How This Ends

Home
Archive
About
Caught
Last year, I discussed the book that the retired lawyer Mark Pomerantz wrote about the effort to prosecute Donald Trump: “I don’t know how to begin…
  
Chris Bray
95
Feelz Jurisprudence Marries Hugs Fascism
and what a disturbing couple they make
  
Chris Bray
195
About That Reckoning You Wanted....
The great recurring theme of the five-year anniversary — you know which one I mean — was about the way all the bad actors escaped punishment.
  
Chris Bray
211
In Which I Helpfully Simplify a Mediocre New Federal Plan That Has Some Merit Lurking in the Background
Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner announced a new interdepartmental plan today to create…
  
Chris Bray
99
As Usual, the Mahmoud Khalil Story is More Complicated Than the Reporting Says
The news today is about the supposedly shocking arrest by ICE officials of the Palestinian immigrant Mahmoud Khalil, a grad student at Columbia…
  
Chris Bray
283
The Longhouse Will Not Tolerate the Cruelty of Laughter and Pleasure
I woke up this morning, feeling for some reason like I’d lost an hour of sleep somewhere, realizing I hadn’t finished the thought about all those dank…
  
Chris Bray
203
Human Males Engage in Odd "Humor" Ritual, a Baffled Media Reports, And It's Probably a Form of Vicious Attack
The suspicion that we’re turning into two different sets of wholly irreconcilable people who might as well be different species gets some…
  
Chris Bray
261
Squinting Through the Fog at the Future of Point Reyes National Seashore
I’m home this morning from a trip to Point Reyes, during which I mostly walked laps and tried to talk to people who became or remained unavailable.
  
Chris Bray
110
State of the Disunion
A little more than a week ago, I wrote that Donald Trump faces no serious political opposition, and is becoming insulated from criticism by the…
  
Chris Bray
208
"Left," "Right," Zeleneskyy, and the Signals Inherent to Restoration Hardware Politics
I’m back in West Marin to talk to ranchers, ahead of the closure of the Point Reyes ranches, and I’m thinking about the Zelenskyy-Trump-Vance cagefight…
  
Chris Bray
182

February 2025

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture