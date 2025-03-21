Tell Me How This Ends
Caught
Last year, I discussed the book that the retired lawyer Mark Pomerantz wrote about the effort to prosecute Donald Trump: “I don’t know how to begin…
Feelz Jurisprudence Marries Hugs Fascism
and what a disturbing couple they make
About That Reckoning You Wanted....
The great recurring theme of the five-year anniversary — you know which one I mean — was about the way all the bad actors escaped punishment.
In Which I Helpfully Simplify a Mediocre New Federal Plan That Has Some Merit Lurking in the Background
Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner announced a new interdepartmental plan today to create…
As Usual, the Mahmoud Khalil Story is More Complicated Than the Reporting Says
The news today is about the supposedly shocking arrest by ICE officials of the Palestinian immigrant Mahmoud Khalil, a grad student at Columbia…
The Longhouse Will Not Tolerate the Cruelty of Laughter and Pleasure
I woke up this morning, feeling for some reason like I’d lost an hour of sleep somewhere, realizing I hadn’t finished the thought about all those dank…
Human Males Engage in Odd "Humor" Ritual, a Baffled Media Reports, And It's Probably a Form of Vicious Attack
The suspicion that we’re turning into two different sets of wholly irreconcilable people who might as well be different species gets some…
Squinting Through the Fog at the Future of Point Reyes National Seashore
I’m home this morning from a trip to Point Reyes, during which I mostly walked laps and tried to talk to people who became or remained unavailable.
State of the Disunion
A little more than a week ago, I wrote that Donald Trump faces no serious political opposition, and is becoming insulated from criticism by the…
"Left," "Right," Zeleneskyy, and the Signals Inherent to Restoration Hardware Politics
I’m back in West Marin to talk to ranchers, ahead of the closure of the Point Reyes ranches, and I’m thinking about the Zelenskyy-Trump-Vance cagefight…
February 2025
Generals Give Themselves Tenure, and Other Acts of Madness
An “Appeal to Congress” from five former secretaries of defense warns that Donald Trump is firing flag officers, which is unprecedented and an assault…
The Resistance is the Fuel: Criticism as Empty Noise
Criticism of Donald Trump is just fine.
