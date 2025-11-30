Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

NY Times, 1971: Proudly publishes the Pentagon Papers, revealing that the Johnson administration lied about the Vietnam War.

NY Times, 2025: Complains that Trump is revealing that the Biden administration lied about the Covid vaccines.

The sub-headline on the NYT article is incredible:

“A top official proposed broad changes, claiming that a new review linked 10 children’s deaths to the Covid vaccine. But experts questioned the findings.”

During the Biden administration, you were by definition not an “expert” if you questioned the findings of “top officials.” The designation “expert” had little to do with credentials. Instead, it was reserved exclusively for those who agreed with top officials about everything.

Applying the same rules that applied during the Biden administration, the “experts” questioning Prasad’s findings are not experts at all, but rather dishonest purveyors of misinformation. They would be labeled the disinformation dozen and censored on social media. They would lose their jobs and be blacklisted in professional circles.

Funny how those rules applied under Our Democracy, but have been inverted under the present Fascist Dictatorship.

