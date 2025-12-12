Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
15h

Spot on. The Republicans campaign like Barry Goldwater and then legislate like Mitt Romney.

It's all faux bravado and broken promises. Meanwhile, thanks to Republican pusillanimity the Democrats still control the agenda even when they don't have a majority. Republicans always yammer on about "bipartisanship" while Democrats shove their policy priorities up their backsides.

Is it any wonder Republican voters stop showing up at the pols?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Carol Grober's avatar
Carol Grober
15h

The level of “low class” in the House is staggering. Thoroughly embarrassed to be represented by any of them. Americans who voted them in should be ashamed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
146 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture