Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick's avatar
Mick
4m

Chris, you are always so eloquent and pithy, but that last sentence is Hall-of-Fame material--an absolute classic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JD Free's avatar
JD Free
6mEdited

The Doppler effect is why train whistles appear to change pitch as the train passes you. I'm sure if you polled the public, most of them would have some other nonsensical explanation for the experience, at which point the "lived experiences" of the masses would be pitted against the say-so of experts in the battle over the Truth.

And in that case, the experts would be correct.

But that sort of expertise is the skinsuit that the Left now exploits. Its "experts" don't use anything resembling rational methodology. They only pretend to have inherited a monopoly on reason, and they police language accordingly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Bray
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture