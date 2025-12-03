Tell Me How This Ends

Michelle Lobdell
8h

Venezuela has significantly escalated its longstanding territorial claims against Guyana over the Essequibo region—encompassing about two-thirds of Guyana's land and adjacent offshore waters—directly in response to the massive oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block since 2015. These reserves, estimated at over 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, have transformed the previously low-stakes dispute into a high-value geopolitical flashpoint, with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro viewing them as a potential economic lifeline amid his country's sanctions-hit oil sector. Thus, the U.S is there to let Maduro know that little Guyana is not unprotected. The drug killings are an added bonus and target practice for the Navy. Funny, not a word about this from our venerated MSM.

alwayscurious
9h

A nation's military protecting the homeland, shocking! About time.

