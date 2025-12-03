NPR, a couple weeks ago:

NPR spoke about the Trump administration’s policies with nine current and former U.S. officials who worked to combat transnational crime. They described a dramatic policy shift, from interdicting suspected drug boats, seizing the drugs, detaining and often prosecuting the crew, as the U.S. has done for decades — to blasting them out of the water and killing those on board.

There’s a “dramatic policy shift” from boarding and seizing to attacking and killing. Trump, NPR concludes, has turned to just blasting.

That’s pretty clearly not true, and the interesting reality at the moment is that the Navy’s kinetic operations aren’t displacing the Coast Guard’s law enforcement interdictions. Navy warships are operating in and around the Caribbean, and so are a bunch of Coast Guard cutters. Some boats are being blown up; some boats are being boarded. There’s a new policy approach, but the old policy approach goes on alongside it.

You won’t be surprised, but the maritime press is doing a better job telling that story than the national political press. Here’s the US Naval Institute back in September, after the Navy had started its lethal strikes:

Coast Guard law enforcement operations in the Caribbean Sea are continuing as the Pentagon formulates its mission in U.S. Southern Command following a lethal military strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat, USNI News has learned. Currently, the service has multiple cutters in the Caribbean in addition to the eight U.S. warships in SOUTHCOM, a Coast Guard official confirmed to USNI News on Tuesday.

This story, announcing the largest cocaine seizure in Coast Guard history, is just ten days old:

There have been a lot of successful Coast Guard drug interdictions in the Caribbean and elsewhere this year — during the Trump administration, while NPR reports that the Trump administration has now decided not to bother with drug interdictions at sea anymore. September press release:

See also this recent story on the always-busy Coast Guard HITRONS, helicopter interdiction teams, which have been shooting at drug boats for a long time, usually to disable them, but with the ability use lethal force in self-defense. Great photos at that link.

Also, Coast Guard LEDETs, law enforcement detachments, have spent the year talking about their work on board Navy warships. The Navy is still carrying Coast Guard law enforcement personnel as they patrol the routes drug boats use.

The current “double-tap” controversy, which appears to be quite stupid, is about a lethal strike on a drug-running boat in September, when the Navy hit a boat a second time and allegedly killed the survivors of the first strike. News stories and political accusations frame this as a transition to a new “no survivors” policy. But the Navy transferred the survivors of a lethal strike on a drug boat to a Coast Guard LEDET in October, and Reuters reported on the transfer.

This summer, the Florida congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, a Republican, announced that he had secured funding for operational upgrades at Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S) at Naval Air Station Key West. JIATF-S is a part of SOUTHCOM, a DOD major command, parked on a navy base, and is commanded by a Coast Guard admiral. The available evidence strongly suggests that the Navy and the Coast Guard continue to perform integrated, complementary work.

There’s no transition from one thing to another. There’s an addition. It would be quite interesting to know how people sitting at desks in Key West decide which boats go to the Coast Guard and which boats go to the Navy, and how they deconflict so both organizations don’t descend on the same targets with incompatible tactics. But I doubt they’re going to describe that process of intelligence and analysis in public, and I doubt that they should.

What’s clear is that a bunch of efforts running on different premises are operating in parallel and in concert, choosing a blend of lethal action and law enforcement interdiction with some integrated purpose in mind. Like this detailed post on X, my guess is that each drives the other: more lethal strikes enable more interdictions, as they force the cartels to scramble and rush. Excerpt from the linked post, but also go read the whole thing:

When we eliminate these boats without risking our own service members, we force narco terrorist trafficking organizations to immediately adapt their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Every adjustment they make, whether in routing, vessel type, communication methods, or timing, creates new intelligence that helps us map their networks more accurately.…



Also, as traffickers attempt to replace lost vessels and reroute shipments, they light up their support infrastructure. Procurement pipelines activate, money must move, logisticians begin coordinating new options, and alternative maritime or land based staging sites come online.



All of that activity produces detectable signals. What started as a destroyed boat becomes an intelligence cascade, revealing patterns and nodes that were previously concealed.

I’d take that bet. The news stories about the crude Trump pivot to just blowing up boats as a movement away from capturing them is certainly wrong, and it’s also likely to be missing a bunch of context. What appears to be actually happening is much bigger. I doubt we’re seeing most of it, and I suspect that time will bring more clarity.

In any case, remember that the Coast Guard is still out there, and still seizing boats that are carrying drugs for the cartels. The lethal attacks aren’t the whole story at all, no matter how much political discourse shoves other pieces out of the story.