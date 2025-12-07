I leave tabs open as I see things that I want to write about, and then after a few days I end up with a loooooooooong pulldown list when I try to choose one. And my current view, sorting through that list like a Midwestern mayor being offered a buffet of Somali cuisine, is that the things that catch my attention mostly don’t merit my attention, or yours. A noisemaking machine is trying to grind us down, in a daily campaign of demoralization that has no logic or meaning.

If you’re wondering why there’s so much dysfunction to fix in the American military, this person is a retired flag officer. I think the lethal strikes on drug cartel boats are open to debate, as I’ve said several times, but this is such a stupid piece of inflated bitchery that I assume the man’s brains are leaking out of his ears. Ohhh, killing members of drug cartels on boats full of cocaine is JUST LIKE SENDING THE EINSATZGRUPPEN INTO EASTERN EUROPE.

Unable to think, unable to weigh competing scenarios, unable to moderate, unable to argue with precision and scale. All things are the worst thing. Everything in the world you don’t like is history’s most blatant war criminals, precisely comparable to all the worst things ever. This person has nothing to say, and says it often.

This has been quite a week for that, in a remarkable storm of noise. Transgender army veteran:

Maybe my drill sergeants misread the manual?

We seem to be sinking, mired in hyperemotional nonsense that lives entirely on its own sealed premises. Emotional claims are taken as proof of themselves: what you feel is true. Former Obama administration Homeland Security official Jeh Johnson draws this moral distinction between warm and kind Barack Obama’s many lethal strikes and mean and hateful Donald Trump’s deeply cruel lethal strikes:

Before I became the secretary of homeland security in President Obama’s second term, I was general counsel of the Department of Defense in his first term, overseeing the work of thousands of lawyers. That included providing the legal sign-off for lethal counterterrorism operations before they went to the secretary of defense and the president for approval. I’m sure the repeated experience over four years took a significant toll on me. I thought to myself, if I ever became accustomed to these, it was time to get out… The general tenor of Mr. Hegseth’s comments suggests that he relishes, rather than agonizes over, the approval of these lethal operations, and that others below him should do the same.

Obama-era officials hurt inside when they killed people; drone strikes took a toll on them. But mean Pete Hegseth doesn’t signal the correct feelings. He doesn’t make anguish-face. Therefore, Obama’s lethality was good, but Trump’s lethality is bad. The emotional state of the officials approving the lethal force colors the morality of the lethal force. “I am glad that my limbs are being torn off by a Hellfire missile fired by people who feel bad about it.”

In the same publication — you know which one without me telling you — a Marine Corps veteran warns against “what President Trump and his administration are doing to the soul of the nation” as they use violence and tell people about it:

The Trump administration’s celebration of death brings us far from discussions of the law of armed conflict, the constitutionality of the strikes or even the Christian morality that would eventually push Augustine to formulate an early version of just-war theory. We’re in the Colosseum, one brought to us digitally so that we need not leave our homes to hear the cheers of the crowd, to watch the killing done for our entertainment and suffer the same harm that injured Alypius more than 1,600 years ago. This wounding of the national soul is hard for me to watch.

You catch that “brought to us digitally” part? Trump isn’t just degrading us by killing people in our name, he’s also calculatedly brutalizing out souls by showing us the killing on video.

We were just at war for twenty-plus years, in Iraq and Afghanistan and Syria and Libya; in that last country, the president and his inner circle were forced to abandon their convoy when NATO bombs hit it, after which they were tortured to death by their gleeful captors, not that I’m asking you to feel deep sympathy for Muammar Gaddafi. Throughout that period of constant violence, we’ve been shown a long stream of videotaped killing.

But suddenly, TRUMP’S MILITARY IS KILLING PEOPLE, and the killing is “brought to us digitally,” which is somehow a new development, and ohhhhh God, what of the NATIONAL SOUL!?!?!?

Just a constant flood of absolute nonsense, totally incoherent and unsupportable. The news is fully severed and stranded, an alarm bell that rings constantly for no apparent reason. No one has ever done anything like this before, they warn, describing something that’s exactly comparable to a bunch of things that people have obviously done before.

The incoherence seems to be growing more severe, as a narrative machine spins itself toward terminal velocity. Talk me out of it.