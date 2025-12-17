Tell Me How This Ends

Yuri Bezmenov
3h

Brown President Christina Paxson must resign. She is incompetent at best and maliciously covering up murder at worst. Time to mobilize the trustees: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/chris-paxson-brown-open-letter-ella-cook

PapayaSF
3h

Internet sleuths have noticed Brown is scrubbing web pages that mention one particular portly Muslim student from Lebanon. Brown previously seemed quite proud of him, but he looks a lot like the guy in the surveillance video. Also, why were they so reluctant to mention what classroom he attacked? Why haven’t any of the witnesses given statements that might help identify the guy? I don’t usually jump into post-shooting conspiracy theories, but all this seems quite suspicious.

