Three years ago, I compared our current era of decline to Grey Gardens.

“Two members of the Bouvier family, socially prominent and formerly affluent, related to a First Lady, lived in a mansion in a neighborhood of mansions, but in a state of poverty and decay. They had the forms and markers of status, and a famous name, but not the actual lives of high-status people. Their mansion rotted.”

That’s us, I said. “We have, all over the culture, people who playact roles without doing the work of the roles, who occupy forms without providing the substance.” They live in a mansion that someone else built, but they let it crumble.

Three days ago, fifteen Jews were murdered by a pair of ISIS-inspired attackers at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia, while the police did this for over ten minutes (before a single police detective finally put a stop to the attack with courage and skill):

Critically, astonishingly, many of the dead at Bondi Beach died fighting while armed police hid. An elderly couple, Boris and Sofia Gurman, who were unarmed, rushed in and fought the armed attackers hand-to-hand:

Reuven Morrison died throwing bricks at men who had guns, trying to stop them from killing other people:

Ahmed al-Ahmed, who owns a fruit stand at Bondi Beach, tackled one of the attackers and took his rifle away, though the gunman got away from him and continued the attack with another gun. I hate all the videos I can find about this brave act in formats I can embed here, because they’re all larded up with dumb commentary and brow-furrowing “journalism,” but you can watch it here.

Having failed to protect people against Islamist terrorism, Australian government officials are now warning that guns are very bad, and the country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world — and also a historically recent record of massive gun confiscation — needs to pass stricter gun laws.

Ban guns, have mass shooting, ban guns again. Strict guns laws to become strict, officials warn.

Simultaneously, like a train arriving on schedule, the mass murder of Jews by Islamists leads to urgent warnings against Islamophobia.

“The right has seized,” the Australian answer to “Republicans pounce.” You people always get so worked up when we shoot you, why are you so mean?

There’s a set of slogans, and those slogans are repeated. Islamophobia, gun crime. It’s like we have people and institutions who are programmed with carefully restricted pulldown menus. Was Reuven Morrison being a bigot by throwing bricks at that poor man? Pundits gather.

We have brittle systems, limited in what they allow institutional actors to notice and to say, to the point of unavoidable absurdity. Look out for Islamophobia, they warn, tripping over the still-warm bodies of dead Jews.

In Providence, the shambling disaster sprawls into slop and ruin in so many directions that I don’t know where to start. But the officials who run a campus and a city where eleven college students were shot and the shooter has so far walked away clean are very concerned that people are being mean to them (screenshot, click this link to play the repulsive video):

University officials not to blame for shooting at university, say university officials. They can’t do much, or basically anything, but they’re always absolutely firm and clear about protecting themselves. Stop victimizing poor Christina Paxson, warns Christina Paxson, tripping over the bodies of dead students.

The iron faith at the core of the NeverTrump secular religion is that institutions work, credentials matter, and formal status is an invariable marker of personal worth. Officials are wise and good, and government reliably causes progress to occur. Wear your mask and get vaccinated, you morons, and believe in science. Firing CDC officials is unconscionable and ignorant, and by the way:

But you have eyes and ears. Serious events don’t produce serious responses. Leaders aren’t wise, and don’t rise to leadership because they have wisdom. Problems spiral. It’s not at all my argument that nothing works, or that everything is falling apart, or that no expert is ever right, or that no official ever contributes something positive. But you see how often significant crises don’t produce serious responses. If you’ve been watching press conferences from Providence, you see that so much that it actually, physically hurts.

We have a crisis of people not being the role they agreed to serve in. They like the salary and the status markers, but they have no interest in the work.