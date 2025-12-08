Earned wisdom is rare, and here it is. Very brief post to just say that you should make the time to listen to two-plus hours of the 84 year-old Twyla Tharp on Andrew Huberman’s podcast explaining how she lives and works. Those two things connect: how she works is how she lives, in a life of disciplined focus. Huberman asks her if she enjoys her lifelong ritual of waking up every morning at 5:00 a.m. to spend two hours in the gym, and here’s a taste of her answer:

Whole interview here:

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Twyla Tharp

00:03:28 Focus & Creative Work, Tool: “Spine” of Creative Work

00:06:22 Creator & Audience Dynamic; Intention, Finances

00:11:57 Early vs Late Works, Learning & Selectivity throughout Career

00:19:09 “Cubby-Holing”, Career Change & Reputation

00:21:48 Creator Community & Selectivity; Success & Useful Failure

00:27:42 Work Process, Schedule; Selecting Dancers, Supporting the Arts, Expectations

00:32:36 Successful Performance; Beauty, Arts Compensation

00:36:22 Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ballet & Invention; Philip Glass, Minimalism

00:43:18 Knowledge vs Instinct, Taste; Avant Garde; Classical Training

00:47:05 Kirov Ballet, Kids, Uniformity; Body Types

00:53:36 Movement, Body Frequency, Power

01:00:18 Creative Process, Spine; Idea, Habit

01:04:15 Rituals, Gym, Discipline; Farming, Quaker & Community; Communication

01:12:16 Communication, Signaling & Distance; Feeling Emotion

01:18:11 Boxing, Strength Training

01:23:01 Ballet Barre Work, Fundamentals

01:29:09 Body’s Knowledge, Honoring the Body, Kids & Movement

01:35:42 High Standards & Childhood; Wordlessness & Movement, Twins

01:41:31 Translator, Objectivity; Critics, Creator Honesty

01:47:50 Evolution & Learning; Amadeus Film & Research

01:53:53 Medicine, Keto Diet; Ballet Training & Performance, Desire

02:00:50 Young Dancers & Competition, Intrinsic vs Extrinsic Reward, Hard Work

02:08:47 Tool: “The Box”; Ritual, Practice vs Habit; Honorary Degrees

02:13:37 Tool: Idea “Scratching”; Movement & Longevity, Apprentice

02:19:46 Aging & Less Movement, Fearlessness; Taking Up Space, Names

02:25:42 Acknowledgements

Few people are worth listening to. Here’s a remarkable exception. You’ll enjoy this.