Rare Wisdom and Affirmative Vision
Earned wisdom is rare, and here it is. Very brief post to just say that you should make the time to listen to two-plus hours of the 84 year-old Twyla Tharp on Andrew Huberman’s podcast explaining how she lives and works. Those two things connect: how she works is how she lives, in a life of disciplined focus. Huberman asks her if she enjoys her lifelong ritual of waking up every morning at 5:00 a.m. to spend two hours in the gym, and here’s a taste of her answer:
Whole interview here:
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Twyla Tharp
00:03:28 Focus & Creative Work, Tool: “Spine” of Creative Work
00:06:22 Creator & Audience Dynamic; Intention, Finances
00:11:57 Early vs Late Works, Learning & Selectivity throughout Career
00:15:59 Sponsors: Our Place & Eight Sleep
00:19:09 “Cubby-Holing”, Career Change & Reputation
00:21:48 Creator Community & Selectivity; Success & Useful Failure
00:27:42 Work Process, Schedule; Selecting Dancers, Supporting the Arts, Expectations
00:32:36 Successful Performance; Beauty, Arts Compensation
00:36:22 Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ballet & Invention; Philip Glass, Minimalism
00:43:18 Knowledge vs Instinct, Taste; Avant Garde; Classical Training
00:47:05 Kirov Ballet, Kids, Uniformity; Body Types
00:52:13 Sponsor: AG1
00:53:36 Movement, Body Frequency, Power
01:00:18 Creative Process, Spine; Idea, Habit
01:04:15 Rituals, Gym, Discipline; Farming, Quaker & Community; Communication
01:12:16 Communication, Signaling & Distance; Feeling Emotion
01:18:11 Boxing, Strength Training
01:21:41 Sponsors: LMNT
01:23:01 Ballet Barre Work, Fundamentals
01:29:09 Body’s Knowledge, Honoring the Body, Kids & Movement
01:35:42 High Standards & Childhood; Wordlessness & Movement, Twins
01:41:31 Translator, Objectivity; Critics, Creator Honesty
01:46:50 Sponsor: Matetina
01:47:50 Evolution & Learning; Amadeus Film & Research
01:53:53 Medicine, Keto Diet; Ballet Training & Performance, Desire
02:00:50 Young Dancers & Competition, Intrinsic vs Extrinsic Reward, Hard Work
02:08:47 Tool: “The Box”; Ritual, Practice vs Habit; Honorary Degrees
02:13:37 Tool: Idea “Scratching”; Movement & Longevity, Apprentice
02:19:46 Aging & Less Movement, Fearlessness; Taking Up Space, Names
02:25:42 Acknowledgements
02:27:18 Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Follow, Reviews & Feedback, Sponsors, Protocols Book, Social Media, Neural Network Newsletter
Few people are worth listening to. Here’s a remarkable exception. You’ll enjoy this.
Thank you!
Steven Pressfield often quotes from her book in his blog, "Writing Wednesdays". He's one of the best:
https://stevenpressfield.com/blog/
bsn