Tell Me How This Ends

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Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
19h

Sadly, I have many old friends and relatives who read this NYT sh*t and believe it's chocolate fudge. Some are still taking covid "vaccine" boosters, too. Thanks for reminding me I'm not the only one who thinks they're all mad.

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18 replies by Chris Bray and others
rebrannin@aol.com's avatar
rebrannin@aol.com
19h

Yes. The mainstream media is very close to Pravda in terms of their coverage and narrative in support of the progressive propaganda machine.

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