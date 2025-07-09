Tell Me How This Ends

Clever Pseudonym
Karen Bass and the other apostles of Social Justice have given themselves an ideological lobotomy, which means that the only way they can process any information is through the simplistic sacred dogma of their faith, the oppressor/oppressed binary. Any other words, ideas or interpretations would strike them as ipso facto evil aka Hate Speech.

Thus Karen Bass, if we were to tour this filthy park with her, would claim that all the garbage and drug zombies and their trash and needles exist only and entirely because of the cruel, bigoted predations of white capitalism, so all moral (or political) responsibility for this sad state of affairs ultimately rests far away from the actual humans committing the actual acts, but instead with distant, evil and quasi-metaphysical abstractions like "capitalism" and "colonialism". And the only possible solution would be to give people just like her more power and more money.

And if anyone were to say that federal immigration officers have the right to arrest illegal aliens anywhere in America—even in LA!—she would say that her pristine values—Diversity Equity Justice Inclusion etc—exist on a higher moral plane than US federal law and that police cause crime just like firemen cause fires, so the best possible way to enforce the law is to abolish it. Police and federal agents are diabolic manifestations of White Supremacist Nazism, whereas street junkies and migrant criminals are sanctified victims of our oppressive System.

And there is zero chance she or her ilk could or will ever change their minds, regardless of how much wreckage their ideas leave behind, and there is zero chance that California will ever abandon the Social Justice faith, as this its Vatican, the place it was born and sent out to conquer the world.

Social Justice is just simple resentment and revenge drenched in white guilt and draped in egalitarian jargon and it means that everything that exists must be brought low and leveled, esp if it was made without the prior consent of the oppressed and marginalized. California is crumbling inside a spiral of sanctimony, but while the rest of us suffer, our political class and their donors and owners will die knowing they devoted their lives to Justice and that they weren't just aristocrats, but moral paragons who will live forever enshrined on the Right Side of History. Amen.

Just An American
When Bass showed up to meet with "the leaders" she was immediately shouted down, threatened, and pushed out by the same people she claimed to be there to protect. It was hilariously ironic because ICE had to step in and escort her out of the area for her Own Safety. Clown World leaders never cease to amaze me and the fact that she's now performing more histrionics and telling lies is exactly what I would expect from her. Isaiah 3:12: "My people — infants are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, your guides mislead you and they have swallowed up the course of your paths."

