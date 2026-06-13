For a long time, my advice to writers and journalists has centered around one short sentence: “Go to America.” Get out there, go see things for yourself, find something interesting that no one is talking about and talk about it. Lots of people sit at a desk and talk to people on the phone about a controversy somewhere else. Go see it. This is the thing, THE THING, that I try to do and hope to do.

And see also my photographic tours of the California High-Speed Rail project in its current form.

I expect to do much more of this in the near future. Miss Teenager will be departing for college in a very few months, and I plan to shift to the empty nest phase by getting on the road much more often.

Some of you, maybe a lot of you, are quite tired of hearing me talk about the hard decline of corrupt and fatally stupid Los Angeles, and ask me how I know. The thirty-eighth post about homeless drug addicts and scumbag local politicians hasn’t been greeted with enthusiasm. And I understand that response. I’m tired of living in it.

The reason I write about it SO INCREDIBLY MUCH is that I continue to think that cancer metastasizes. After a presidential election in which the halfwit California machine politician Kamala Harris was anointed as the Democratic Party’s candidate, moving toward another presidential election that our greasy sociopathic governor hopes to win, and with Scott Wiener almost certainly on his way to the House of Representatives, California is coming your way. California wants to be America.

So I don’t write about California and Los Angeles just to write about California and Los Angeles. I write about the horror of “progressive” ruin here to say that holy shit look out. We leak. The state that gave you Boxwine Nancy Pelosi and senators like Barbara Boxer and Adam Schiff is going to harm you a lot more, wherever you are, and the rest of the country needs to know about the poison to contain it.

But I do also know that the sound of a ringing alarm becomes tedious. I’m working on it, and I’m thinking about “Go to America.” It’s coming.

Carefully skipping what I wrote this week about shithole California and its corrupt politics, I opened the week at The Federalist by writing about the rich literal communist Neville Roy Singham. If you don’t know his background and what he does with his money, take a minute to read this. He’s an American who pays for people to hate America, is the short answer, but some of the more interesting details are drawing a good amount of scrutiny.

Also, a month ago the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the DOJ announced that they had forced Texas Children’s Hospital to accept a settlement agreement that obligates the hospital to stop doing trans procedures on minors and to instead open a clinic to help minors who wish to detransition. Everybody reported on the “settlement.”

I’ve been trying ever since to get the settlement agreement, and I just wrote on Friday that I can’t get the settlement agreement because it turns out to…

…not exist.

You can read that story here.

More soon. Thanks for tolerating the world’s leading “drug addicts in a filthy encampment” website. Sorry ‘bout that.