Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray
16h

I should mention that I have firm travel plans now to see two new presidential libraries this summer. One looks like a thumb.

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mileytheduchess
16h

Chris, no apologies are needed or should be given. I tire of almost every writer except you, and that's because you write well about things that move you.

I think you deserve a break from the LA area. The European visitors who are here for FIFA are driving through America and experiencing things that are impossible in Europe, and having a blast. I love their refreshing takes (as opposed to all of the America-hating left).

Road tripping is good for the soul.

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