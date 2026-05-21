Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
17h

Yup, good old fashioned fraud to the tune of billions. When you start adding up all the money that’s missing, between Medicare Medicaid and expensive trains to nowhere it is mind boggling.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Michael L's avatar
Michael L
17h

Is that video supposed to fool anyone? Amazing.

Once again, a great job!

Reply
Share
3 replies
171 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture