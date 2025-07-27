Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

Flippin’ Jersey
2h

As accurate as this is, there is still 35% of the population that will vote for Democrats, no matter how fuxked up their policies are! It’s mind boggling. Total morons. AWFLs and their luxury beliefs. It is absolutely maddening.

1 reply
No name here
2h

They're in too deep now.

If you spent the last 5 years supporting the mutilation of mentally ill kids' genitals, mandating a dangerous medicine on people (including kids and the ethnic minorities you purport to love so much), supporting the weaponization of the *fucking national security apparatus* against people who you disagree, ginning up race riots, and on and on, you're just too far gone.

These people would not face reality even when they had no incentive (other than virtue signaling) to avoid it. Now there are hundreds of reasons to avoid looking in the mirror.

Any organization that has a bunch of Mrs. DiNovos running around is going to sink, because there is zero chance - none - that these people will face the music. Zero discernment. Zero accountability.

1 reply
© 2025 Chris Bray
