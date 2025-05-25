Ruin, accelerating, in an atmosphere of celebration.

We have two political futures to choose between, sadly, though I continue to argue that we need cultural reorientation before we can implement meaningful and sustainable course corrections through the instrument of politics. But, broadly, the choice is Trump or Newsom, MAGA or California. And California is doing its very best to show us how incredibly sad and shoddy the latter choice really is. The state is trapped in a long decline, the seriousness of which is not well understood.

My point isn’t to talk about California; my point is to discuss the effects of the 21st century American “progressive” worldview, a grab bag of moral and intellectual retardation that produces ruin with the efficiency of a bomb. If you see what California is doing, you’ll see what America looks like if we follow Rosa DeLauro and Hakeem Jeffries off the cliff.

the wisdom of the progressive mind

The Golden State is a harbinger, not an isolated case. Across the country in Massachusetts, a state senator is proposing to cap the number of miles that residents of the state will be allowed to drive every year, with financial penalties for travel that government officials regard as excessive. The progressive mind virus is everywhere. But single-party-rule California concentrates the dose of the poison, making its effects clearest. It’s a laboratory of woke policy.

My argument is not that the Republican Party is offering us a bright future against the dimming future offered by the functionally insane American left. With federal debt nearing $37 trillion, Congressional Republicans are running away in fear from a whopping $9 billion in proposed DOGE rescissions. Democrats are deranged, while Republicans are mostly a void. And I agree with the criticism that the Big Beautiful Bill creates way more debt, offsetting some spending cuts with big increases in military and border spending. We need to cut federal spending, and we’re not doing it.

Nevertheless, to borrow from Buck Turgidson, it is necessary now to choose between two admittedly regrettable, but nevertheless distinguishable, post-MAGA environments. The California path, the progressive path, is unmistakably a path to the most dire state of ruin.

Think of California as a house, and you’re the inspector who’s been hired to check on its condition. Everywhere you look, everywhere, you find rot. The roof, the walls, the plumbing, the chimney, the HVAC, the wiring, the foundation: everything is failing. You can start analyzing the structure at any randomly chosen point, because every. single. thing. EVERY SINGLE THING. All of it, every part, is entering the condition of structural failure.

Start with the state’s public schools to see the pattern. A well-executed May 23 news story quotes Lance Christensen, a vice-president at the conservative California Policy Center, and pay close attention to the numbers:

Christensen’s warning of the system’s collapse is supported by the inversion of the age distribution of students by grade over the past ten years. In the 2014-2015 academic year, there were 511,985 kindergarteners and 496,901 12th graders, with the comparatively higher number of kindergarteners indicating slight population growth. In the 2024-25 academic year, there are now 365,002 kindergarteners and 488,295 12th graders, indicating rapid demographic decline. During the current school year, 5.81 million California residents were enrolled in TK-12 schools, with a budget of $119.5 billion, or about $20,568 per student, in state funding. During 2019-20, 6.16 million TK-12 students were enrolled in schools, with a budget of $103.4 billion, or about $16,786 per student, in state funding.

The schools are shriveling, but becoming more expensive. That’s California. That’s all the things.

The story blames demographic decline — people having fewer children — and there are economic factors driving some of the implosion. (And if you look at the decline for Santa Clara County, remember that they were some of the most brutal Covidians in the country, and the place became a prison.) But the bigger problem is net outmigration, the frantic departure of people who can leave. Families are fleeing California:

In the face of that harsh decline, California policymakers are forbidding parental notification policies and fighting to ensure that public schools can facilitate secret gender transitions for children, hiding transgender identity from parents — consistent with a policy of secret birth control, secret abortions, and secret STD treatment for 12 year-olds:

The dumbest state legislator in America, Dr. Corey Jackson DSW (whose dissertation was 56 pages of cut-and-paste boilerplate), proudly authored the successful bill to prevent “book bans” in schools, guaranteeing young children unbroken access to sexually explicit curricular materials and library books and protecting the right of sexy 8 year-olds to learn about hot blowjobs:

Meanwhile, the state is fiercely defending the right of biological males to compete in high school sports as girls:

Endless anti-family, anti-child policies. Proud declarations of sexualized K-12 experiences. Degradation as policy: secret birth control for 12 year-olds. And the results don’t change the policy course. Schools implode, learning declines, families flee, and California is wonderfully proud.

See this clearly: Everything that breaks is a declared as a victory. Screenshots below, but click this link to play the video, with upbeat music playing over a message about a huge success:

The fire that closed PCH happened in early January. The road re-opened in late May. HELL YEAH CALIFORNIA KNOWS HOW TO GET IT DONE BABY. But look closer at the image the governor of California uses to illustrate his celebratory message:

Let’s play Star Trek: Computer, enhance!

Ruined neighborhoods. Whole communities wiped off the map. Huge success! High five! “In California, we get stuff done — period.” Gavin Newsom is the personification of playing chess with a pigeon, the reason the comparison was invented: He knocks over all the pieces, shits on the board, and struts around like he won the game. It’s his entire performance. Big pieces of Southern California are just gone, burned to the soil, and they aren’t coming back any time soon. The governor just posted an image of one of those ruined places as, you couldn’t make this up if you tried, an example of California’s success.

Any example of this dynamic that you can find at the state level — ruin, accelerating, in an atmosphere of celebration — shows up all over the local level. Facing a billion-dollar deficit, the Los Angeles City Council just rejected the annual budget proposal from Mayor Karen Bass, finding it too right-wing, and instead voted for a progressive budget that limits public safety spending and preserves aggressive spending on the homelessness programs that have been an obvious grift. Correctly, the Los Angeles Times describes this choice as evidence that Los Angeles is turning hard to the left, sidelining the few moderates on the council.

You can watch recent footage of a distraught Hollywood resident screaming at Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, a former labor union organizer who is most proud of his efforts to shore up LA’s status as a sanctuary city, after transients squatting in an abandoned building burned it down. And you can watch footage of one of the council moderates blasting the madness of the new budget:

But you can’t find signs of a course correction, because no course correction is coming. The decline is baked in, everywhere, and the people who are causing it are proud of their work.

That future is available to the whole country, if you want it.