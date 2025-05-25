Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

Clever Pseudonym
18h

I moved from NYC to Venice, CA, in 2013 and could sense which way the wind was blowing—that the ideological secular faith called Social Justice would sweep across the state and then across the entire country, capturing and controlling almost every upscale liberal urban brain, and that there would be no stopping it—not because I'm any kind of genius, but because I sat a few times in the back at meetings of the Venice Neighborhood Council, and watched and listened.

Here's the epiphany that hit me (I'll try to keep it short):

If someone lived in or on a box and spent their lives on a local sidewalk smoking drugs etc, this is how they were referenced (even if they were the dreaded white male): they were a victim of the evil oppressive system called Capitalism, and deserved free food, free housing, free drugs and pipes and health care, and should never be asked to move or to comply with any laws until every aspect of this system was banished globally;

But if another, different "white man" (their bete noire) walked down the same street but passed the box-denizens and entered a building where he either owned a business or worked there: he was an ipso facto evil incarnation of gentrification, imperialism, exploitation, racism and every other kind of bigotry, and deserved at best to be bled for tax money before being chased out of town.

But it wasn't necessarily the content of the beliefs that stayed with me, it was the intense moral vehemence. If anyone stood up in any way to quibble with this sacred dogma, or even mentioned that a civilized society needed businesses, jobs and (gulp) police officers, they were denounced with a frothing rage and even threats of violence, as if they were some combo of Klansmen and Dr Mengele. That's when I knew that for modern liberals, Social Justice morality was impossible to resist, that it would conquer every brain in its path, from a dope like Newsom to a dope like Biden to a dope like Kathy Hochul, with millions of dopes in between.

The Social Justice Revolution is a moral revolution, an American Lite Maoism with white men as the new kulak class, and like all prior eruptions of religious mania it will only burn out once it's burned through all it encounters. It's currently burnt through every California politico and almost every member of the Dem Party, but it still has a long way to go.

The Biden disaster might be the Social Justice Chernobyl, but it's too soon to tell and if there's one place in America that's too far gone and has irreparably rotted its brain from sucking on the ideological crack pipe, it's my new home state of Califonia. Abandon all hope ye who enter!

MLHVM
18h

20+K per student.....and teachers complain about low pay.

Think about how many excellent tutors you could hire with this kind of per pupil spending: you could have five-8 kids per class, cut out the organized-crime-middleman called admin, and the chances of any of them being as DUMB, ignorant, and uneducable as the output of the current system is close to zero.

When people complain about teachers being overworked and underpaid, remember that number: 20,000 per kid.....PER KID.

**It takes design to make education this bad for this price.**

