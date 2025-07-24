News story that I’ve been thinking about:

Let’s take a look!

When these burn, which is pretty often, the fire department has trouble getting adequate water in a hurry, because….

That well-tended palm tree should do well in a fire, though, so no worries.

They get electricity, too, and it’s free:

Those orange extension cords run into the neighboring commercial properties, which are given an opportunity to help, or are sometimes wired into the streetlights. “$1,000 fine for littering,” by the way, so for sure don’t do that here.

These exclusive residential units come with plenty of free storage space:

And there’s lots of security:

A helpful feature is that you can shit wherever you want, because local government contractors will show up to be helpful and clean it up for you:

See the buckets? This is a fun job that you can get if you move to Los Angeles. But each cleanup day requires the help of many public agencies, so don’t worry if you prefer a different job.

If you enjoy seeing this, and WHO WOULDN’T, take a long Sunday drive on Avalon Blvd. between Compton and Downtown Los Angeles. It’s like the French Riviera of progressive Los Angeles. When the RVs burn, by the way, the ruined shell gets towed away, but the stuff that was inside the shell stays…well, pretty much right there. For everyone to enjoy!

You can live like this, too, but first you have to stop voting for mean Republicans.