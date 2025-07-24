Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
12hEdited

Vote blue, get poo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
12h

It amazes me that anyone thinks Newsom has a chance nationally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
147 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture