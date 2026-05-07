Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray
11h

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli describes the raid:

https://x.com/USAttyEssayli/status/2052134629772300726

He's doing more than anyone else in Los Angeles, but it won't stick if the city won't persist.

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PapayaSF
11h

I’m struggling to understand the progressive mindset. Public anger has been growing about crime, the homeless, the crazies, the addicts, and the deterioration in general. Taxpayers continue to flee. Progressives claim to “help," but none of their ideas work, no matter how much money is spent. So what do they expect? That their ideas will suddenly begin working? That people will just put up with failure and keep spending more forever, in the name of “social justice” and “fighting fascism”? There’s something going on psychologically that I don’t understand.

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