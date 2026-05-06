Sometimes reality becomes so perfect that it seems like it can’t be reality, like the universe has a production studio.

I wrote yesterday that I had just that afternoon walked around MacArthur Park and watched a bunch of the most obvious drug dealing I had ever seen in my life, surrounded by crashed-out human bodies stacked around the park like firewood near playgrounds with children in them. Yesterday. On foot in the park, saying to myself, how can it be this obvious without anyone bothering to do anything?

This morning, in a giant task force operation, LAPD officers and DEA agents hit not just MacArthur Park but also the stash houses around the county where the drugs that reach the park are allegedly stored and processed. So far the DOJ says they’ve seized 19 kilos of fentanyl.

My picture yesterday, and note that crashed-out dude has foil in his right hand, which is used for smoking fentanyl:

The news today:

A warm hello to any undercover DEA agents I passed in the park.

But here’s where it gets really good.

The very same week that dumb asshole Karen Bass was having her idiotic NO FEDS ALLOWED signs put up in the Jonestown of MacArthur Park…the LAPD was working with the DEA to arrest drug dealers in the same park. A local-federal task force drug raid is happening today behind the signs that warn federal agents to stay out. The political reality and the reality reality were having opposite day, which is becoming the story of the century. Looking for news that ICE or HSI joined the raids, which would be the cherry on the sundae.

Keep reading “Tell Me How This Ends” so you can find out what problems are going to be addressed tomorrow. Apparently my timing is magic.