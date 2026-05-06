Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray
19h

Be right back, going out to buy a lottery ticket

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Dan's avatar
Dan
19h

Your writing on the subject got someone's attention. Way to go.

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9 replies by Chris Bray and others
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