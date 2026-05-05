Tell Me How This Ends

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Vermont Farm Wife's avatar
Vermont Farm Wife
1h

"What if some ICE agents want to smoke meth and shit on the ground? Could they be wedged in under the normal rules?"

This is an important point. Someone needs to pin down Karen Bass for an answer.

The hotel is breathtakingly beautiful. It makes me so, so very angry when gorgeous buildings, testaments to our common civilization all, are abused and rendered ugly. Why can't we appreciate what our forebears created? Why can't our lives be filled with beautiful things?

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1h

Karen Bass accusing Spencer Pratt exploiting grief for fame was grotesque. Yet people will vote for her or her mini-me Nithya. There is no bottom.

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