I posted that last bit an hour too soon, because then I saw this amazing thing at Wired, and don’t miss the subhed:

See, these HIGHLY MILITARIZED UNITS use extreme tactics that are generally reserved for war zones. This is about to go HARD, ladies and gentlemen. You’re about to go to the KENNY LOGGINS DANGER ZONE, where throats get cut and lives get snuffed out like candles and the human kidney is just another appetizer on the menu of death. Brace yourself.

From the second paragraph:

These paramilitary tactical units behave not like local police, but instead like special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan, or other far-flung battlefields from the Forever Wars of the past quarter century.

These are heavy hitters, bro, like Special Forces, and they do things that come from the battlefield.

Now, eighth paragraph, repeating the not-like-local-police framing:

The tactics used by SRT and BORTAC vastly differ from those of local police or sheriffs. They use explosives to breach the doors of homes. Team members are equipped with full tactical gear, military-style helmets, assault rifles, and heavy-duty crowd-control weapons like pepper balls, foam launchers, and flash-bang grenades. They have deployed less lethal munitions and chemical dispersants with little or no warning.

They’re like DELTA FORCE, man, they’re like damn SEAL TEAM SIX, they don’t roll like no cops, they go full-on-hard-and-lethal like special operators on the battlefield goin’ head-to-head with ISIS itself. This is straight-up war!

For example, “pepper balls.”

They’re like Special Forces in Iraq They have deployed chemical dispersants without warning

Remember when the SEALs choppered into Abbottabad and hit Osama bin Laden with those foam pellets?

Right now, the news media is doing what novelists do. Poorly.