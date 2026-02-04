Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Hudson's avatar
Will Hudson
1hEdited

The fact the weapon had a magazine precludes it from being a “heavy machine gun” by definition. The details matter to them, until they don’t.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Wallfacer's avatar
Wallfacer
1h

The truth is that this rhetoric is for their side, not the other side. Their side wants to see the moustache man. Their side wants to imagine that literal jackboots are about to load brown people into cattle cars. Their side wants to be the heroes in the narrative they have created. Kinda inspired by Saving Private Ryan…. Or I suppose for many of them, Saving Ryan’s Privates….

If a civil war happens it will be because they created a world in their minds of imminent fascist evil…. And they act to kill everything in sight based upon that

Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture