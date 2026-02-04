Back in January, the New York Times columnist Lydia Polgreen saw something that terrified her.

Polgreen reminds readers that she’s well-equipped to address this topic, because she’s “a longtime foreign correspondent.” She knows war. She’s covered it. And Minneapolis, she says, is definitely war. While she was there, she saw something stunning: “A federal agent marched up a narrow residential sidewalk flanked by modest bungalows, kitted out in gear fit for the battle of Falluja: full body armor, military boots and camouflage fatigues and helmet, with a heavy machine gun slung by his side.”

Then the federal agent slips on some ice — imagine what the mind of a Thomas Friedman could do with the image of ICE slipping on ice — and he drops a magazine. You know, for the heavy machine gun:

And sure enough, lying on the patch of ice was a fully loaded magazine from his automatic weapon. Dan Engelhart, one of the city’s parks commissioners, was standing nearby. He grabbed the magazine and turned it over in his hands. “Well, we’re fucking close to civil war,” he told me.

See the conclusion, but also see the evidence that gets her there: A cop had a gun, he was wearing boots and a uniform, and when he dropped a magazine, it turned out to be “fully loaded.” Boom, case closed: WAR. Everybody’s getting slaughtered to death in the something something WESTERN FRONT something something.

A question: If you had seen an ICE cop in 2004 or 2015 or 2022, if you had seen an ICE cop during the Holy Reign of Saint Barack the Lightbringer or during the Otto Pen Interregnum, what would have been different? Did they carry guns back then? Did they wear boots? Did they have uniforms? I’m not particularly a fan of pseudo-military camouflage uniforms on cops, but is that a new development? And above all, did they used to carry a lot of magazines that didn’t have any bullets in them?

So if nothing changed — nothing! — what does it actually mean that a law enforcement officer had a “fully loaded magazine?” Does it illustrate a shocking break, a transition to something terrifying and new? Cops have bullets now, IT’S LIKE WE’RE LIVING IN THE BALKANS OH GOD INCOMINGGGGGGGG.

All this and I haven’t even dealt with the use of “heavy machine gun” for what was probably a rifle, but might have been, what, an MP5? What’s the point of calling it a heavy machine gun, like brosef is strapped to Ma Deuce?

So a bunch of perfectly ordinary imagery — including the deflating comedy of a cop slipping and falling, which an alert writer would describe as humanizing or a counterpoint to the long gun and body armor that illustrates his still-present vulnerability — is presented as something highly dramatic and menacing. It’s proof that a new force of savagery has been unleashed upon the land. Cops have boots and bullets, oh no.

The New York Times is going hard on the effort to pound this nerve, and here’s an example from last week:

They have guns. Cops have guns. THE INSTRUMENTS OF WAR. The story goes on to carefully illustrate the way ICE cops are using gear that looks “straight from the battlefield,” like this:

OH MY GOD THEY HAVE pouches

See also the more recent dipshittery of a judge tacking a photo of a little boy to the bottom of a judicial order, causing the news media to swoon at his massive rebuke to power:

Example of the clever judge’s “barbed wordplay” arrives now, with the judge’s words followed by the critic’s analysis:

See, the judge said “trumps,” and that’s like the president’s name, but he didn’t capitalize that, so BOOM, bitch, suck on that, ORANGE MAN!

So much. Um. Cleverness.

Reminder: The journalism barnacle named Margaret Sullivan, whose establishment media track record is high-status to idiots, has been arguing for years that the news media needs to calculatedly use heightened and triggering descriptive language to cover Scary Orange Hitler. Neutral journalism, she says, can’t properly convey the depth of the threat, so journalists need to emote more.

Margaret Sullivan headline at the Washington Post: “We have entered the Trump Unbound era — and journalists need to step it up.” Margaret Sullivan headline at the Guardian: “We must start urgently talking about the dangers of a second Trump presidency.” Step it up, speak urgently, reject normal language, sow fud, heighten the imagery, sound the alarm.

This is what they’re doing. They’re taking that advice. You can find other examples of journalists demanding that normal descriptive language be dropped for ranting and hyperventilating, if you want to hit your whole day in the head with a shovel, but the new standard is that All Things Orange get more dramatic language.

The result is OH GOD A COP HAD A MAGAZINE WITH BULLETS IN IT, WE’RE AT WAR. The result is stupid and tedious. Using heightened language to depict nothing much has the opposite effect, except on people who want to feel alarmed and choose to pretend the dumb images are scary.

Histrionic personality disorder has developed a stylebook. It’s supposed to be triggering, but it keeps turning out to be dulling. A judge who slaps a bathetic image on the tail of a judicial decision is quite obviously trying to juice a lazy judicial decision. A journalist who caterwauls about a cop being armed has nothing to say, but wishes to appear to have something to say.

A bunch of fairly ordinary things are happening. They’re being greeted with panic and hysteria. When you watch for the mismatch, for the heightened language that represents ordinary reality, you become permanently immune to it.

Not that it stops being irritating.