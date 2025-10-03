Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
3h

The comment thread is somehow only open to paid subscribers, and I don't know how to fix that. Sorry for the hassle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
3h

Reading all the crazy things you report on here (in our wonderful California paradise) makes me feel like one of those Monty Python Gumby characters (sorry to date myself): “My brain hurts!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture