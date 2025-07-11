Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
12h

Flawless reader review at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2JSATI4SMN8CO/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=0593728661

Customer Review

crg

1.0 out of 5 stars A Memoir No One Asked For, From a Senator Who Forgot What “Home” Even Means

Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2025

Format: Hardcover

Reading Far From Home feels less like diving into the life of a stateswoman and more like being stranded in a tundra of mediocrity, political cowardice, and recycled platitudes. If Lisa Murkowski’s goal was to produce a book as forgettable as her Senate career, she’s succeeded with flying colors.

Murkowski opens her book with tales of Alaska — majestic landscapes, hardy people, and her “deep connection” to the land. One would think this might be a love letter to her state. Instead, it reads more like the passive-aggressive Yelp review of a failed guest at a wilderness Airbnb. She speaks of independence, but governs like a windsock in a snowstorm — always shifting, never standing.

The writing is wooden, uninspired, and oozes with the polished sterility of a D.C. PR intern trying to punch up a farewell letter no one will read. You’d expect insight into the inner workings of Congress, perhaps reflections on integrity or leadership. What you get instead is a lukewarm defense of being permanently noncommittal — a political Switzerland with none of the chocolate or precision.

Her attempts at “courageous centrism” are as hollow as her prose. Murkowski brands herself a maverick, but her book shows she’s more like the Senate’s beige wallpaper: technically present, occasionally noticed, but never essential. She pats herself on the back for being the last moderate Republican, all while playing both sides so expertly that you forget what her actual principles are — if any ever existed.

Even in recounting moments of national importance, her tone remains as bland and detached as her voting record. Roe v. Wade? Climate change? Jan. 6? Murkowski spins each moment into a PR-safe lullaby, carefully avoiding anything that might accidentally resemble conviction.

As for the title, Far From Home, it’s tragically accurate. Murkowski has been politically adrift for years — unmoored from her constituents, her party, and evidently, any literary talent. It’s less a memoir and more a 250-page justification for being a career placeholder.

In short: Far From Home is a tedious, self-congratulatory dirge from a politician who mistook indecision for leadership and a Word doc for a memoir. If you’re looking for political insight, moral courage, or literary skill — keep looking. Lisa Murkowski may have been born in Alaska, but based on this book, she left her soul somewhere inside the Beltway and never bothered to go back.

Avoid at all costs — unless you need a coaster for your lukewarm coffee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Meri-Lyn Stark's avatar
Meri-Lyn Stark
12h

Yesterday we addressed gaslighting and today we see a 250 page example of that very technique. Chris you’re on a roll here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture