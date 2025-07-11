Some people on the Widget Control Commission wanted to fund two million additional widgets, and some people on the Widget Control Commission wanted to completely stop funding new widgets for a while. Fortunately, though, the Widget Control Commission is very moderate and very centrist, so people met in the middle and ultimately agreed to fund 800,000 additional widgets. What are the widgets for? What’s their purpose and function, and why do we need 800,000 new widgets, and what will be the effects that follow the funding of all those extra widgets? No one knows, and no one is really trying to ask. What’s important is that some people wanted a lot, and some people didn’t want any, and so they struck a deal and got an answer somewhere in the middle. The middle is good. The middle is responsible. Making deals is good. Compromise is good. A middle number of new widgets is better than a number of new widgets at the extremes, though no one understands what the widgets are or what they do or why we would want them or what effects they might have.

You now understand the existence of Senator Lisa Murkowski, a dry pot of paste that took human form sometime in the last century and started speaking like a pot of dry paste. To, apparently, some degree of acclaim. Murkowski recently published her memoirs, telling her life story and explaining her belie— wait, where are you going?

There’s a joke book that was published years ago under the title, The Wisdom of Joe Biden, and when you opened the book all the pages were blank. This book is precisely like that, except that there are things on the pages that appear in the shape of words.

It is good to be pro-institution. It is good to be a problem-solver. It is not good to not be a problem solver! It is good to pass good laws. Good laws are good. It is good to have consensus. It is not good to be extreme. It is good to be diverse. It is good to have democracy that comes from communities! Now we’ll have pudding cup, and then naptime.

She just…goes on like this. What does she think of being at war in Afghanistan for twenty years and then losing and leaving the whole country to the Taliban? It is good to be in the center and to compromise. What does she think of the federal government being $37 trillion in debt? It is good to be in the center and to compromise. What does she think of demographic decline, rural decay, widespread homelessness, a growing crisis of poor metabolic health and chronic illness, the four years that the border was wide open, the obvious cultural sickness of the major cities? It is good to be in the center and to compromise.

Pick a page.

A good leader gets things done. What things? Things. A good leader solves problems, like the way the drain pump on your top-loader goes out sometimes and the appliance repairman comes and puts in a new one. A society is a machine that needs a little elbow grease, from time to time, a little tinkering and a new motor or something, so we have the United States Senate. A good leader votes a lot, and bills get passed, which is solving problems and not being obstructionist. She voted to stop climate change with new energy policy that weans us from oil and she advocated for new oil fields. She voted for stuff a lot. Voting for stuff a lot is being practical.

Really, just dive in anywhere.

She is for solutions. She is not against solutions, she is for them!

You try. Flip through this book at the library or the bookstore and find the part where she explains her political views, her principles. Maybe I just didn’t notice that part, because the book spools by at such a high level of intellectual sophistication.

Murkowski, by the way, failed the bar exam four times, then scored an appointment to the Senate from the governor of Alaska, who coincidentally was a guy named Frank Murkowski. Daddy gave his idiot daughter a Senate seat. She hesitated, she explains, but then she realized that she had to step up and sacrifice, like a soldier on the battlefield, taking her experience as a PTA leader and her four years in the state legislature and gifting her talents to the American people:

“After all, members of our military make greater sacrifices for our country.” Being gifted a Senate seat is a sacrifice, a hit she took for you and me.

The last time something was this empty, NASA sent Voyager to explore it.