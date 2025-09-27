Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
9h

Low trust society is taking advantage of high trust society. AWFLs get conned, then rationalize that the DEI con men and women are the real victims. Cognitive dissonance and suicidal empathy have crippled our civilization, imagine how deep the rot is if this happens in a red state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
JD Free's avatar
JD Free
9h

Are we a nation of laws or not? The man had a deportation order. No one is attacking the legitimacy of the order; they’re just saying they don’t want it enforced.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
214 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture