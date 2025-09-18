Tell Me How This Ends

Michael Pergola
I live in NYC . More people don’t care if they live in shit than you could ever believe .

25 year retiree of the NYC Sanitation Department here.

I could tell you stories that are unimaginable unless you had my first hand experience.

Please don’t forget that these people ALLOW drugs dealers to deal death right out of the apartment buildings their kids bounce a ball on the steps of .

I’m 64 years old , seen dozens of waves of immigrants from all over the the world and there’s one thing I know for sure …. they’re not all the same .

That’s a child’s dream . Some cultures are inherently inferior and will shit where they sleep , no problem.

On the other hand, I’ve watched the poorest of the poor , families with nothing , get off of airplanes in these same neighborhoods-different cultures however - with brown skin and in one generation raise doctors , nurses, architects, teachers ….. simply because they stressed the value of a education and the free public school education system in America .

Putting the liberal lie to rest once and forever about how the system doesn’t work.

Some cultures , black American culture for one , can’t get out of its own way .

Susan
Every time I see that lying Karen Bass' name, never mind hear her voice, or God forbid see her image with her idiot's smile and fake cheeriness (when she's not doing her fake angry ranting act), I remember the sick, sinking feeling I had when my husband and I were evacuated from the January fires and I saw her peddling her piles of horse$%@# to L.A. residents on the local TV news. I knew NOTHING good would come from her being mayor for L.A. residents who had lost everything and who only wanted desperately to GO HOME, as we did. She and her minions are useless, money-grubbing, power-mad bottom-feeders. Calling them communists almost gives them too much credit.

