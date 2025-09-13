I just discussed the murder of Charlie Kirk with Trish Wood, and you can listen to that long discussion here. If you don’t have time to listen to the whole thing, I think the discussion between the 42-minute mark and about 48 minutes is the heart of it: the use of “Hitler Hitler Hitler” rhetoric to delegitimize disagreement, narrow the channels in which democratic pluralism can thrive, and lay the foundation for state repression of differing views. You people are FASCISTS, so we have to crush you and prevent you from speaking and arrest your leading political figures, and oh by the way you people deserve to be shot. Hate has no home here, so all of you Nazis should be killed.

Spending the weekend with family and trying to mostly not be online, so responses to comments and messages will probably be slow. Hope you’re all also spending time with family and avoiding the misery of online everything, but the discussion is there whenever you have time.