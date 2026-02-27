Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
15h

Or to ask the question this way, what happens between 2nd Street and 4th Street, between the peace and order of Little Tokyo and the degradation of Skid Row? How is that radical a culture change possible in so little space?

Reply
Share
22 replies by Chris Bray and others
Ken in MIA's avatar
Ken in MIA
15h

“Why are there people who don’t give up on this manufactured ruin, this created and managed demoralization?”

I don’t know much about LA, but maybe they do it because, goddammit, it’s their city too. Because they’re civilized.

Reply
Share
129 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture