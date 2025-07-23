Tell Me How This Ends

Ryan Gardner
Hunter's just mad because it's been hard to find hookers and blow since the illegals started being shipped out.

mileytheduchess
I've never hired help, like gardeners or housemaids or cooks. I don't come from that kind of people; we do it ourselves. I'm sure Asplundh hires illegals (they certainly don't pay their workers comp claims, and my company was forbidden from working with them), but I get free mulch from them. I'm sure some of the people who built our house were illegal, but there wasn't anything I could do about that.

But I'm ready for the "impact" that Scott Adams insists will find us all in the end. I don't care. I want illegal people gone. I think our elites would benefit from wiping their own asses.

I support employing multiple strategies to achieve this. Self-deportation is the only way, and that means prosecuting companies that hire illegals, making it harder for them to find employment. Also charging fees on remittances sent out of the country, and any other program that puts the squeeze on illegals, making it much harder for them to settle in and less motivated to stay.

Need I mention, no free services?

