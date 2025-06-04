Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Daly's avatar
Neil Daly
10h

I have seen food you people wouldn’t believe, pickled herring tacos on fire in a microwave, lumps of cheese food refusing to melt on a cauliflower tortilla festering on a hot plate, all of those visions will be lost, like dripping sweat evaporating off of a stovetop burner. Time to puke.(apologies to the late Rutger Hauer)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Tristan J Pinnock's avatar
Tristan J Pinnock
11h

I think those “noodles” are shredded cheese.

At least, I’m hoping that it’s cheese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture