Tell Me How This Ends

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Frederick Hotchner's avatar
Frederick Hotchner
1dEdited

It reminds me of the story of the teenager who says to her mother, “I hate you and want you out of my life, but first can you take Stephanie and me to the mall?” Too many American adults think and act like teenagers. In other words, they are self-indulgent and unserious, think they know more than they do, and have no judgment.

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JT's avatar
JT
1d

So TR's was built by corporations he hated, and O's is built for people he hates...there's a certain degree of symmetry, I guess.

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