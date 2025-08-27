Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

SimulationCommander
11h

Those "plans" are just AI-level corporate speak -- taking up multiple pages but not actually articulating the plan. I see this ALL THE TIME in government proposals. "We're going to spend this money and everything will be great!"

But the plan actually just looks like this:

1) Spend money

2) ?!!??!?!??!?!?

3) Profit? Maybe? If not, repeat

It's like they think that just by writing the words on the paper, they conjure the result into being. Do the customers actually like the food? Well, they MUST, because we "strengthened value proposition" and "optimized pricing delivering strong flowthrough."

Just.....make a better biscuit!

Connect The Dots
11hEdited

There's a little chicken place in Rocky Point (Puerto Peñasco) MX called Luca's that cooks all of their chickens like this, in big open fire roasting ovens. Smoke, charbroiled chickens, handmade corn and flour tortillas and the tastiest refried beans I've ever had anywhere, served with a little plate of pickled onions, cabbage and limes with homemade salsa. Quick and easy for a reasonable price. Open air seating under a large palapa, paper plates, dirt parking lot. THOSE are the "down home comfort foods" there. The best! The place is usually busy.

We always ask ourselves afterwards, why can't we get food like that at home? Why? It would be an instant hit.

Most chain restaurants are just depressing experiences.

