Tell Me How This Ends

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Frank Paynter's avatar
Frank Paynter
1d

Way to go Chris! - own up to mistakes as quickly as possible and then move on. That's what REAL journalists do.

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Ziani's avatar
Ziani
1d

Your integrity is refreshing and much appreciated.

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