Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
2d

See also, on the Santa Rosa fire:

https://x.com/americaunwon/status/2056223365011234946

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Pithy Thoughts's avatar
Pithy Thoughts
2d

Chris, Chris, Chris, it's not "Homeless" it's "Unhoused". Stop oppressing them. Sheesh!

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