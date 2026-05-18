(ADDED MONDAY, MAY 18: The deaths described by local media as overdose deaths in the area around Christine Reed Emerson Park were not street deaths. They were indoor deaths of elderly people. The Santa Monica Police Department is working to get a correction from the local news site. Will post separately on this shortly.)

Apologies for a few days of silence. I’m working in several different directions, but it can be hard to make the airplanes land. A bunch of things that have been developing for a long time seem to be coming to an inflection point, and they should be watched closely.

First, I wrote at the Federalist about a settlement announced on Friday in which Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to pay $10 million in penalties for performing transgender medical procedures on children. They also agreed to fire five doctors, and to permanently ban them from the hospital, and they agreed to open a hospital-funded detransition clinic to treat children injured by trans procedures.

However. The things that have been reported so far fall far short of what actually happened, and I’ve been working on the details. There’s more action in the background than in the public record, so far, but that should start to change this week. Keep watching. If the settlement concludes as planned, it should be a massive signal to doctors all over the country: transition kids, get fired. But it may not work that way, and details to follow in the very near future.

Second, people who work in close contact with the drug crisis dressed up as “homelessness” in Los Angeles have complained for years about the practical daily effects of the county’s remarkably aggressive harm reduction program. In that program, county staffers regularly make sure that addicts on the street have plenty of clean needles on hand for safer public drug use, along with plenty of good healthy naloxone.

One of the regular harm reduction giveaway sites is Christine Emerson Reed Park in Santa Monica, in an extremely pleasant neighborhood near the beach, which turns the neighborhood into the place that addicts go. Yes, there’s a playground in the park, so the county is carefully drawing an army of homeless addicts to a place full of children. Free drug stuff —> a bunch of drug addicts. If you offered weakness and whining in a city park, David French and Mitt Romney would show up. If you offer needles and naloxone, drug addicts show up. People respond to incentives. “We’re giving away Laphroaig over by the playgr— oh, hey, Chris Bray is here.”

Even the woke-to-the-point-of-madness City of Santa Monica has been trying to get the county to reconsider the way they run the Santa-Claus-but-for-free-needles program (while also ending its own comparable program). Sample response from the county: “These services are protected by State statutes, (as indicated below), and prevents cities from disrupting harm reduction services provided by Public Health.” No, that sentence isn’t really written in some form of coherent human language, and neither services nor statutes works with the “and prevents,” but forget it, they’re rolling.

So here’s where we are this week, from a local news headline:

“In Half Square Mile of Santa Monica, 8 Bodies of Homeless People Have been Found in the last 4 Weeks.”

If you click on that link, you’ll see that they’ve mapped the deaths, and they hover in a half-circle above the park.

The place where the county gives away free drug stuff to homeless addicts is…where people die on the street. I am shocked and baffled by this extraordinary coincidence. “This neighborhood includes Christine Emerson Reed Park, a public space that has served as a key location for Los Angeles County's harm reduction program operated in partnership with the Venice Family Clinic.”

Will the county continue to give away free drug paraphernalia in the park? They’ve been doing it on Skid Row for years, and the daily parade of death and misery there hasn’t made them slow down a bit. They do not reconsider. They aren’t those people.

I stopped by Christine Emerson Reed Park this weekend, and it was the most remarkable collision of families from an affluent neighborhood, with children, mixed with homeless drug addicts. Each group pretends they don’t notice the other group. They’re about ten feet apart. Homeless drug addicts in L.A. County have an affinity for pit bulls, and there were the usual in-the-park-all-day men with pit bulls in the park on Sunday. Status quo.

It’s a beautiful neighborhood park.

Zoom in a bit:

The usual: person living under a tree in a pile of garbage. The nearby pedestrian shopping district called the Third Street Promenade has been declining for years, and the decline seems to be picking up speed. But the whole area remains affluent, frequently very pretty, and…full of homeless addicts dying in public. How long can those two things go on, side by side? I don’t know.

But in the neighboring city, people are extremely tired of the same crisis. The Free Press sent a reporter into Los Angeles to ask people what they want from their next mayor…

If you don’t want to watch all of that, here’s a summary from social media:

- “Address the homeless problem”

- “The homeless issue”

- “Homeless”

- “Homelessness”

- “Homeless”

- “The homeless”

- “Homeless”

- “The homeless”

- “Homelessness”

- “The homelessness”

- “The homeless people”

- “Help with the homeless”

- “Homeless support”

- “Homelessness-ness. Am I saying it right?”

- “Homeless”

- “Homeless people”

- “Homeless issue”

- “Obviously homelessness”

So here’s how the conventional progressive candidates for mayor are running:

Does the wokeslop garbage keep working as the dead bodies pile up in the encampments, or does Los Angeles pull its head out of its ass and vote for the person who keeps talking about reality? “Lord hear our prayer.” Primary election day is a little more than two weeks away.

Final note: If you remember what I wrote about the forced end of cattle ranching on National Park Service land on Point Reyes, one of the discussions that followed was about the likely change in the landscape and the possibility of a resulting change in the wildfire threat.

So: The National Park Service also ended cattle ranching on Santa Rosa Island, in Channel Islands National Park, in 1999. This week, with a few decades of unchecked growth of grass and brush, Santa Rosa Island is burning, aggressively, and the National Park Service is evacuating staff by helicopter ahead of the flames.

Animals that eat plants reduce the fuel load. Actions and consequences, the eternal progressive mystery.

More soon.