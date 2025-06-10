Tell Me How This Ends

Chris Bray
8h

We drove through Esmeralda County, Nevada, which turns out to have 720 people in 3,600 square miles. Still going north. Future idea: road trip to the ten least-populated counties in the United States.

Francis Turner
8h

A number of my friends who live in San Diego county are now actively considering leaving the west coast fro Texas, Florida or similar. These are people who have lived all their adult life there if they didn't grow up there or nearby. And San Diego seems (relatively) sane thanks to the military presence and associated hangers on.

It's just one little thing after another that makes life expensive and troublesome. Living costs are higher as are taxes, government services are shitty, government regulations make it hard to do business profitably. As one of them told me, there's only so much that "the climate is wonderful" can counteract. There seems to be no way to remove the political grifters who make it worse because too many people vote for them (are they legit votes? maybe? but either way there seems no way to successfully challenge them)

