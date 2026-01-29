Some time ago, as you may recall, I proposed to strike myself in the face with a warm and wonderful shovel, as an expression of kindness. Unfortunately, dangerous extremists spread conspiracy theories about this plan, maliciously sowing fear and doubt about supposed “facial injuries.” We stood up to those lies, and we boldly moved forward into a proud victory. We will not be intimidated.

Now, with that old business aside, I must warn about a new crisis. My face hurts, and quite a bit of blood is leaking from it. An investigation has been opened into the causes.

If you’re reading the news this morning, Eric Adams is very very very bad, and for some bizarre reason decided to make there be a $12 billion budget deficit in warm Zohran Mamdani’s brave New York City. He probably just did it to be mean.

The villainous Eric Adams didn’t even give the city any, um, any warnings, and he just made the deficit show up without telling anyone anything about it, we swear.

It’s super weird how the numbers match like that. What a coincidence! Good catch on that headline by the X account called Affirm Reality, by the way.

This is all of blue state culture, over and over and over again. We’re not gonna be mean and abuse poor MacArthur Park with fascist polic— hey, where’d all those drug dealers come from?

The metastasizing crisis in Deep Blue institutions is everywhere, resistant to all intervention, stubbornly growing despite all the pretending and avoiding, which we could have SWORN would fix it.

Pick something, anything. Pull up the name of a left-managed institution in your head, and Google up the lastest on its budget discussions.

This story at an education news website was briefly covered by a pop-up banner, by the way:

Our local schools are collapsing in the face of declining enrollment, come hear a discussion about Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump.

Peter Pan’s Lost Boys are going to produce social justice real soon, but first they have to deal with this accidental budget crisis thing that came out of nowhere.