A “by the way” to my last post:

In the celebratory orgy — HELL YEAH, that NAZI was murdered! — how many of the people who are joyfully celebrating the political assassination of another human being give you the sense that they know they’re bravely confronting a fascist regime that’s going to send them to the death camps? How many people who are talking about the way that Nazi was murdered believe that a Nazi was murdered, which under a fascist regime means that the enemies of the regime start disappearing?

How many of the people saying they stand in opposition to a fascist regime are demonstrating that they expect to be treated the way the political opposition is treated under fascism? Are they signing their last will and testament and saying goodbye to their families tonight, or are they going out for boba?

If you’re one of the people who’ve posted on social media about America’s descent into fascism under that Nazi Trump, be honest: Did you also go out to dinner that week?

I’m FIGHTING ADOLF HITLER Negronis in Midtown

The New York Times contributor Ezra Klein is several episodes deep into a series on the ways Trump is leading the country into fascism, with a far-right Supreme Court that’s setting him free from the restraint implied by the rule of law, as Trump builds his army of stormtroopers:

Is Ezra Klein sending out his last desperate missives from his hidden wilderness camp as he waits for Trump’s SS to close in? “This is Ezra. This is my final message. The end is coming for me, but don’t mourn. Stay in the fight! Take a few with you before they bring you down!” My bet is that Ezra Klein had sushi this week, and he slept on clean sheets. Oh my god you guys I’m totally fighting a total like Nazi.

Of the people who’ve been calling Trump a Nazi and a fascist and LITERALLY ADOLF HITLER, who has ever acted like they believe it?

Did the staff of the New Republic post this cover and then walk into Canada with their jewelry sewed into their coats? For fuck sake, did they ever act for a single moment like they had the slightest feeling it would ever cost them anything?

We’ve indulged an enormous amount of dimwitted cosplay from childish moral narcissists. You see the cost. Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop tolerating this monstrous idiocy. How incredibly shameful these years have been.