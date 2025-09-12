Tell Me How This Ends

Maurice St. Cloud
3h

Yeah. My best friend (of 37 years) has turned into one of these in middle age. It’s hard to even be around him now. We meet up for beers (we live over an hour apart now) and it’s “What’s up? How’s it going?”

“Trump is ruining the economy, my company charges me $600 a months for health insurance (for three, and he is a millionaire), and the country is a fascist hellhole!”

“Define fascism.”

And then he goes off and I’m sorry I came.

Every time. We’re in our fifties. Who does that? Their minds are ruined. I don’t know if they will ever be well again. I’ve even tried to get him to move to Canada with help from the Canadian half of my family just so maybe we can be normal again, but this is their religion, and they are fanatics.

ANG Pilot
3h

These idiots have no idea what a real Nazi was like. Too bad Ezra Klein can't be teleported back to Berlin in 1936 so he could find out.

Really tired of all the liberal urban elitists cosplaying Jacobin French revolutionaries these days. Or is it Red Guards?

They'd be more believable if they took off their furry costumes though...

