It’s license. The point is power and pleasure.

There are liberals, in an older sense, and they’ve been prevalent in the Substack ecosystem: Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, Bari Weiss, Glenn Greenwald. You should at least notice what Shellenberger just said about the murder of Charlie Kirk. There are people who locate themselves on the political left and who believe in democratic pluralism and freedom of expression. They reject political violence, and they unambiguously defend your right to disagree with them. There are also people on the left who just recognize a descent into political violence as a threat to their own safety, a thing that comes to hurt everyone.

But there’s also a Cluster B left that we all know in our bones, and they find the presence of people who disagree with them at all about anything — that is, of literal Nazis — to validate their sadistic and vicious behavior. Go swim around in Bluesky for a bit, if you doubt it.

He’s a Nazi, so. “I’m not happy he got shot, but.” Same thread:

Hell to the yeah!

Or X, and of course this account has since been made private:

We’ve created a woke politics that honors and celebrates brutality and degradation, and so appeals to people who enjoy hurting other people, or fantasizing about hurting other people.

Details about “Gretchen” here, if you feel the need.

Remember what Bob Tur, living in the identity of Zoey Tur, said to Ben Shapiro when Shapiro said that he was a man: “You cut that out now, or you’ll go home in an ambulance.”

Bob Tur, the father of the MSNBC idiot Katy Tur, has a long history of violent behavior. The quote that I’ve used as a title here is the thing Katy remembers dad saying to mom during Katy’s childhood. But as Zoey Tur, the instinct to hurt people and threaten them becomes warm and kind and wonderful, and I’ve linked the video above if you want to watch the other people in the studio respond to Tur’s “you’ll go home in an ambulance” by telling Ben Shapiro to watch his tone. Suddenly, a sadist gets away with it. Suddenly a sadist is honored and supported. You go, girl!

The transgender TikToker Tara Jay infamously posted a video making a thinly veiled threat to murder women: “I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman, in my presence, from using the bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.” That video was removed from TikTok, but it’s been preserved in other videos that talk about it:

“She” does this often, in a stream of open fantasy about dead women. Screenshot:

I’m kind and warm, and I’m not going to tolerate your cruelty anymore, so I dream about seeing you hanging from a rope, bitch.

This instinct is culturally ubiquitous. Screenshot below, but click the link to watch the video:

The psychological function of woke politics is that it’s the Uno reverse card.

I’m hurting you, don’t you see that this proves what a bad person you are? On Tara Jay’s TikTok page right now, an approving post from someone who isn’t Tara Jay: “I am a nice person. So if I’m mean to you, you kind of need to ask yourself why.”

You should stop making me hurt you. Don’t you see what it says about you that I have to do that?

Woke politics, and the cultural penumbra around wokeness — especially trans everything — is a license to engage in cruelty. It appeals to cruel people. It’s the “politics,” the political theater, of sadists. You deserve this torture, you merit destruction, you’re worth a bullet to the throat. You Nazi!

See also:

(The tread continues beyond the screenshot, if you want to click on the link above and keep reading.)

The constant flood of woke sadism and degradation is not sustainable as politics. A center-left has to forcefully reassert its presence and its values, or we’re headed into a dark confrontation. Open question if there’s a substantial enough center-left in America for that to happen. And the disgusting “true conservative” con artist act…

…is done. Look for common ground, respect displays of good faith, and greet bad faith and cruelty with the contempt it deserves. Shameful behavior should be shamed.