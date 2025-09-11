Tell Me How This Ends

Skenny
8m

Make Asylums Great Again (MAGA)

Phisto Sobanii
3m

I keep thinking about how to express this divide in America. It's at least important in my own situation as a social studies teacher at a Florida high school. Need to strike that balance between truth and peace.

The best I've come up with is the civilized vs. the barbaric. It seems to cut through all the political, racial, and class stumbling blocks. Seems to resonate here.

Perhaps that would be useful to others? Open to ideas too.

Thanks for documenting this stuff, Chris. The barbaric know not what they invite upon themselves.

