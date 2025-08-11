The same cycle, over and over and over and over.

When ICE raided MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, recently, Democratic politicians expressed outrage that Mean Donald Trump was for some bizarre reason sending armed men to terrorize a wonderful urban paradise full of happy families and frolicking children.

But MacArthur Park is a zombie apocalypse, a gang-controlled open-air drug market and the frequent site of overdose deaths. Politicians aside, no one on the planet doesn’t know this. It’s crushingly obvious basic reality, the merest form of thing that happens in real life. Because everyone knows this, everyone said it.

And so here we go again. Crime?!?!?!? In WASHINGTON D.C.?!?!?!?! What is this Orange Nazi Moron even TALKING about!?!?!?

Donald Trump must be wrong, so if he says the building is on fire, you must sit there and burn to death, using your dying breath to say that there is no fire. I mean, unless you’re a FASCIST NAZI MAGAT!!!!!!!! Did somebody turn up the air conditioner it’s so cold in here who’s screaming in agony I’m certainly not.

Name something that’s more tiresome. Between metastatic cancer and listening to the narrative-compliant, MSNBC-adjacent American progressive, I’m not sure the cancer wouldn’t be preferable.

Wonderfully, gloriously, miraculously, the Washington Post just gave us this flawless Soviet paragraph, without apparently noticing:

I feel very safe, said a person who asked that his name not be used because he feels unsafe. Next paragraph:

“The language Trump uses to describe D.C. is wrong,” he said, “but clearly there is something bad going on that needs to stop.”

Something very bad is happening, but it is very bad to say that something very bad is happening, though I am forced to say that something very bad is happening, though I feel that Trump shouldn’t say the thing that I am saying about things being very bad, because that it very bad. Language crimes are tricky, right?

And so social media is just a bunch of this, right now, the narrative compliant chanting that Raymond Shaw is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life, and the narrative non-compliant sighing heavily and saying the obvious:

We do this all day, every day, and it has no meaning or value. wHaT iS TrUMp evEn tALkInG aBouT, they chant, standing in front of the thing that everyone can see. Same Washington Post story:

High crime? In D.C.? Why, crime ain’t been high in D.C. since, oh, waaaaay back in the days of our grandpappies and great-grandpappies, the days of the ancestors, far back in the ancient mists of…2023. The data paint a contrasting picture, see. It hasn’t been a meatgrinder here for months.

This isn’t dissent or criticism or debate. It’s an epistemological crisis, a bunch of self-consciously high-status people understanding that understanding is low-status. I am not able to perceive the thing that is directly in front my eyes, because I’m not some MAGA trash out in some stupid trailer park. Of course they know the truth of the thing that they pretend-don’t-know. Eric Swalwell will not actually take his family on a picnic in MacArthur Park. The Beltway journalists reporting that D.C. is extremely safe and has very low crime will arm the front door alarm before they go to bed tonight. Imagine living like that.

I resent the fact that their empty noise rises to my ears, and that I wake up every day to the same meaningless performance.