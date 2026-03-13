Tell Me How This Ends

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
4h

Trump should totally get him some BRAY, RIGHT NOW. Love your essays. They are so sensible.

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
4h

My view is that there is gray zone warfare directed at the US being perpetrated by several countries, including Iran, China, Russia, Cuba and until recently Venezuela, and probably more. The summer of 2020 riots were part of it, with financial support and training coming from outside actors, with riots being run like military operations. Drug problems kill more Americans every year than died in the whole of the Vietnam war, and the cartels seem to be in bed with these forces. I think this operation is designed to end this gray zone warfare, and there is probably no desire to take over Iran, only to end their operations that have killed thousands of Americans world wide. (The average Iranians might be happy to see the islamists out of power, but they would certainly fight an invading army. Maybe Zoroastrianism will start replacing Islam.) We are seeing an ongoing operation to end the gray zone warfare; Cartels are being attacked, the border is looking more like a border, Venezuela is being severed from the attacking forces, Cuba is being neutered and might rejoin humanity while China is being squeezed by oil restriction from both the Venezuela and Iran operations. Obviously I don't know how it will turn out.

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