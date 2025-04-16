I’ve written several posts this week, then deleted them. Because:

At the beginning of the month, Cory Booker held the Senate floor for 25 hours, giving the longest speech in Senate history. It absolutely electrified the whole country, and the world, and changed the course of American political history. Apparently it even “embodied the prophetic tradition that has long animated America's moral progress.”

Heard anyone mention that, lately? Can you remember a sentence from his speech?

There was also an enormous and devastating scandal about a discussion of military strikes against the Houthis on an encrypted platform that turned out to not be entirely secure because somebody added the wrong person to the chat, and it absolutely destroyed the careers of many of the top people in the Trump administration:

Except that Hegseth wasn’t, and still isn’t, and whatever.

Also, Trump destroyed the global economy last week, and plunged the whole world into poverty and ruin, and now all the old people in America don’t have retirement savings anymore:

The market slump so far has “the market” — I acknowledge that the stock market isn’t the economy, and is a poor measure of the value of anything real, but that’s what everybody was talking about — higher than it was at this time last year:

NOW DO YOU SEE WHAT YOU MAGA CULTISTS HAVE DONE TO THE OLD PEOPLE!?!?!? I feel like electroshock therapy was renounced as cruel before we knew about the rhetorical style of 21st century American leftists, and we should sit down for a rethink.

Literally everything that literally everyone is VERY VERY PANICKED AND OUTRAGED BY will be gone next week, replaced by something else that everyone will be VERY VERY PANICKED AND OUTRAGED BY. It’s crap. I say we move to the mountains and go fishing. At some point I hope we’re able to see what’s actually happening through all the noise, but. Anyway, I’m trying to not post about the noise, much, as a gesture of respect for your time and sanity. Working on some real things, which will show up soon.