Tell Me How This Ends

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
19h

The least shocking most disgusting I saw today was about Tim Walz and Keith Ellison pardoning an illegal immigrant who they believe is now remorseful enough for his sexual assault against a 10 year. Yes, the victim said let him go because she had moved on. That's not up to her or shouldn't be. First, her parents didn't want her to tell on the man in the first place from what I can tell. Second, she is no longer a 10 year old in need of protection from that man. He was about to be deported or deported as soon as possible. I don't know the answer. I really don't but I am very close to just saying, let's have it. The Democrats in this country have embraced Hell on earth and I'll be damned if they sentence me with them.

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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
20h

And Mayor Bass nowhere in sight. You’d think a real “Mayor” would want to be seen as supportive of this, or even get some cred by being, at least, adjacent to it. But, of course, these were her supporters.

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