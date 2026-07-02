A few days ago, a federal grand jury in Los Angeles returned a 48-count indictment against a long list of alleged gang members and other alleged conspirators, charging them with many felonies related to the sex trafficking of minors as young as fourteen. That indictment was unsealed today, as arrests took place. It explicitly describes the actions of a racketeer-influenced corrupt organization, naming 769 overt acts allegedly undertaken by the conspirators, including a bunch of travel across state lines to deliver minors to clients in places like Las Vegas. Also described: a long, long, long list of allegations describing threats and violent acts to force young girls to keep having sex for money. The 245-page indictment is full of guns and drugs and beatings, and rocket science acts like this allegation:

If the indictment is accurate, the alleged participants in the conspiracy routinely did their business by text message and social media posts, making it not terribly difficult to collate their messages and walk them into a courtroom. The ring of alleged pimps doesn’t appear to have worked on staying low-key:

The indictment refers over and over again to the site at the heart of the alleged conspiracy, a motel on Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles called the Stadium Inn.

When the arrests went down this morning, an army of federal agents and LAPD officers descended on the Stadium Inn, where the manager was arrested. The indictment alleges that Mukeshkumar Rambhai Ahir knowingly turned over the motel he ran for the use of a child sex-trafficking ring in exchange for payments totaling about $65,000 over the course of fifteen months. Screenshot from a news story this morning, and you’re about to see a version of this image again:

I went by this afternoon. The Stadium Inn was open for business. The office was staffed, a housekeeper was pushing a cart around the parking lot, and there were cars parked in front of rooms.

Great news: There are vacancies.

Federal officials also raided the Stadium Inn in 2025.

Quite a bit of open prostitution on “the blade,” Figueroa Street, nearby. And then I drove home through Los Angeles.

You can read the long and detailed announcement of the arrests from the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles here.