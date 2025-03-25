I was flipping through news pages today when I came across this important journalism:
They covered the hell out of that important story, by the way.
And:
One publication, one day, three headlines. And then I headed elsewhere, and promptly came across this:
And I…think…that I…don’t have much to say about hot man-on-man incest and actual communism? If that’s “the news.” Which it seems to be. I think I don’t have much to say today about the death of the culture and the loss of information as a valued thing. We seem to be living through a moment when a remarkable volume of sewage is being sprayed through a high-pressure nozzle. I apologize for the silence, but give me a minute. I’m actually wondering — maybe you are too — if there’s anything at all to be gained from a continued engagement with…all of this. “Is it okay to think the ‘White Lotus’ incest scene was hot?” I’ll just be over here in the woods, thanks.
And also, endorsed:
Is there a point at which it just gets too dark and sad to talk about it?
As of 7 am this morning,I didn’t know what “ white lotus “ was .. by 7 pm , I am sure that I don’t want to know . Maybe that’s news ??
And after reading this I am so glad that I don’t even know wtf the White Lotus is. Sometimes being old and uninformed is just the best.