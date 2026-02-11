Tell Me How This Ends

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian
5h

Watch it yanks! We are the undisputed world leader in virtue signalling.

And it shows 😣😣😣😣😣

Reply
Share
14 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5hEdited

Elbows up! Carney is a court eunuch for Emperor Xi. He will arrest anyone for misgendering the gunperson who just shot up a school. His own son is trans. The entire country of Canada is a cringe LinkedIn flex.

Reply
Share
18 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture