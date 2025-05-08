Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean questioned FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday, and she tore into him over his support for, she really said this, “the violent rioters who beat and killed Capitol police officers” during the January 6 “insurrection.” They have an emotional myth they’re never going to surrender, the old thing of “waving the bloody shirt,” and they’re not going to give it up merely because it isn’t true and no police officers were killed on January 6. But take a very few seconds to listen closely to the way she said this, and watch her face:

Yes, a cat walked by the screen. I can’t stop her.

You can watch the whole exchange between Dean and Patel here, but just keep watching her face.

The shamefully dishonest words are subsumed by the theatricality of the performance, her five minutes to be angry on cue. I have never seen this facial expression from another human being without becoming instantly cold to their entire existence, but whatever.

On the same day, a group of cosplay jihadists occupied a library at Columbia University while students were studying for finals, screaming for the university to somehow free the Palestinians or something.

Then campus security and the NYPD blocked them into the library to start checking IDs and identifying them, and the bold participants in the struggle started chanting, actual quote, “WE HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE BUT OUR CHAINS.” You can watch footage of that performance here.

There’s a tradition of oppression LARPing and Selma Envy among overcomfortable Ivy kids, and the oppressed Yale undergrad Jerelyn Luther is now an associate at Gibson Dunn — after Cultural Revolutioning a professor who made her feel unsafe with a discussion about Halloween costumes.

So I tend to suspect that the Columbia students who are fighting to throw off their chains will have to get it done before it’s time to go home to Scarsdale and Atherton for the summer. Let’s hope they can fit it in.

Same day, congressional Democrats reacting to testimony from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is apparently history’s greatest monster:

Anger anger anger anger oppression outrage. Shaking! Shaking, Mister Chairman! Reclaiming my time! There will never be anything in the world less important than congressional discussion. If you’re watching a dog drag his ass across the lawn to scrape off a dangler, you’re watching something more important than a committee hearing.

Before you can ever get to the substance, such as it is, the performance begins to put you off your Corn Flakes.

When everything is an OUTRAGE, nothing is an outrage. We’ve been there for about a decade, endlessly triggered and emotionally charged outbursts over pretty close to nothing at all. “A playpen of infantile regression.” I’m pretty sure 70% of the population is completely out of patience with it, and I think there’s more culture than politics in the political reaction. No one wants to hear it anymore.

It’s going to get louder, and it’s going to become less important.