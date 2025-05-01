Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
1d

I'm watching the session here:

https://www.assembly.ca.gov/media-live-event/9330?format=video

Republicans have offered a motion to force consideration of the prohibition. Democrats have offered amendments to the bill that have not been described, and the speaker is opening a vote on the Democratic amendment. Annnnd the Democratic maneuver has worked: The bill is amended, and the Republican motion has died. Eventually we'll see what amendments the Democrats brought to the floor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies by Chris Bray and others
TheAbjectLesson's avatar
TheAbjectLesson
1d

Chris, I feel like at some point in the near future someone's going to be telling you to take all of your things and leave, and make *double-sure* to tell your wife not to look back as you cross the State line into AZ or NV.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture