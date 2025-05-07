Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
10h

Look, the important thing isn't the cost. The important thing is that we've now established a lifeline for Gaza, and our continuing efforts in utilizing this pier will more than make up for whatever monetary cost we incurred building it.

Hold on, I'm getting word.........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
10hEdited

It may say non-partisan IG's office... but we all know Orange Hitler had his little Hegseth / Eichmann minion write the whole thing. He's weaponizing the govt to discredit Biden the Beatified and imprison Holy Saint Fauci. And he's doing it on the backs of poor, oppressed women who just want to serve their country. Look at Admiral Rachel Levine! A woman can command a battalion or fire an M-16 or launch an ICBM, whether she has a penis or not. Transgenders soldiers are Trump's Reichstag fire.

(Yes, it's satire. I have to explicitly say that because the Left is so crazy that some of them really might say something like this.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Chris Bray and others
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture