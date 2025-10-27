Tell Me How This Ends

All I can say is I thought CA was bad when we moved to Florida at the beginning of scamdemic.

Apparently there's no floor to bad.

It was a slow decline starting in the late 90's...and now we're in the "all at once" phase.

Terrible reflection of our society. It actually gives me a heavy heart, but assurance that my family made the right decision to get out.

Perhaps the biggest scandal in our national politics is that Democrats still, somehow, can get away with blaming Republicans for easily solvable problems with big city governance, even though Democrats have ruled uninterrupted over many large cities for fifty-plus years. Even though large cities around the world today produce literate students and safe streets.

My (likely futile) hope is that Trump’s very public intervention with crime is enough to help city dwellers see the light. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. By that definition, expecting better schools and safer streets from a Democrat is insane. I’ve been trying to be less shy about phrasing it so directly to my friends and neighbors, and this blog helps.

