Tell Me How This Ends

Irwin Chusid
5h

To repeat the Jim Treacher evergreen: "Modern journalism is all about deciding which facts the public shouldn't know because they might reflect badly on Democrats."

1 reply by Chris Bray
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
5hEdited

I'm going to make a confession here, since Chris hosts such a charming "safe space".

When I moved to LA in 2013 I was a pretty typical Bernie bro who had voted straight Dem since I was old enough to vote for Bubba in 1992 (this was in NYC).

And then, upon living in Venice, CA, I started to notice how politics are done around here and how policies are implemented almost entirely with punitive moralistic platitudes designed to make you either agree or reveal yourself as a hateful bigot (a pattern of thought that seemed familiar from my college Lit Dept), but most importantly—how these policies somehow remained sacrosanct even though they were obvious destructive failures and money pits.

I was reminded of all this when I read:

—The repeal, known as SB 357, was intended to prevent profiling of Black, brown and trans women based on how they dressed. And "reprogramming of the LAPD funds part of a 'continuing down payment in our quest for equity and reimagining public safety.' "

California is kind of run like a dictatorship with the dictator being the Platonic Victim who is the most important factor in every govt policy and who must always be centered, protected, adored. Everything for the Platonic Victim, nothing outside the Platonic Victim, nothing against the Platonic Victim: this is the heart of the Social Justice faith that runs this state. (Maybe it's less of a dictatorship and more like Therapeutic Communism?)

I remember going to neighborhood meetings and any issue that even only vaguely involved a sacred victim class—bums, migrants, black and brown people, sexual minorites—would be defended with life-and-death urgency and if you suggested something as radical as moving bum camps away from schools, you were denounced by a gaggle of screechers who looked ready to drag you to an auto-de-fe.

That was back in 2013 and there has been zero change, except for the fact that what was once confined to a weird little coastal outpost known for its freaks (Venice) has now conquered the whole country, and there is almost no emotional or political difference bw a nose-ringed zealot screaming for the death of everyone not on her team (Fascists!) and your average Dem politico, MSM journalist or liberal academic.

Please, someone, tell me how this ends!!

20 replies
