In the week after a leading conservative cultural figure was killed in a horrifying public shooting, and at the very least thousands of leftists exploded into an orgy of public celebration, the news media and the leading figures of the Democratic Party are primarily concerned with the task of tone-policing the right and tut-tutting that Trump isn’t being a uniter. I find the performance astonishingly indecent and sociopathic. The same goes for the not-at-all-obscure narrative maneuver of falsely making the shooter a far-right figure who murdered Kirk because he was too moderate. The kid lived with his trans furry lover, but he was super Republican, trust us.

It’s all just repulsive and shameful, and I’m not inclined to document or analyze it in this extraordinarily cruel moment. I would usually discuss this at length, with examples, but I’m just disgusted. We’ve arrived at a moment where we discover the complete absence of a limit, the lack of very basic decency and restraint. Or I guess discover its outer limits. Conservative figure murdered, leftists the true victims as people speak to them rudely, news at 11:00.

Similarly, all the “true conservative” idiots are locked tight in the Orange Man Bad harness, and note that no event is so dire that they’ll bother to drop their schtick. I think what that bullet in Charlie Kirk’s body tells us is that Trump is very extreme, click here to subscribe to the Bulwark. Quisling trash.

I’ve spent a bunch of time writing about how “mainstream” media figures frame and discuss a topic, showing their dishonest narrative manipulation and discussing how and why they’re lying. But what’s clear to me today is that a lot of these people just need to be set aside, ignored, disregarded. I feel like I’ve been living on a diet of poison. A bunch of news organizations and comfortable figures in media, politics, and academia are burning themselves to the ground, right now, and I’m just inclined to watch it all burn. I’ll never forget the last week and what it revealed.

We need to focus on parallel institutions, not reform. I’m sorry I’m not more articulate today.