Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
5h

Will be traveling for most of the day on Sunday, and may be slow getting to comments and messages. Correction: will be slow.

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CaliforniaLost's avatar
CaliforniaLost
5h

Lets play this funding issue out to the logical conclusion:

Those Dem dummies are gonna be really unhappy when Trump signs an Executive Order that defunds Congressional salaries.

We didn't mean to give up the power of the purse!

Live by the shutdown, die by the shutdown.

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