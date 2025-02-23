An upside-down American flag flew over Yosemite National Park yesterday, as the park plummets into ruin because of Orange Hitler’s fascist plan to make the federal government somewhat smaller.

The news story relays the statement from the government-salaried protesters who hung the flag, warning that “public lands in the United States are under attack.”

So.

From the National Park Service’s website for Yosemite National Park:

Yosemite National Park is run in winter by about 1,151 employees, a mix of NPS staff and concessionaires. From the same news story linked above, here’s how many people how been Literally Adolf Hitlered by the savage fascist budget cuts that have utterly destroyed the park:

Eleven of Yosemite’s full-time staff members, including the park’s sole locksmith, a biologist, an HVAC specialist and others, received a termination email on Feb. 14 — as did thousands of federal lands workers across the country, some of whom have spoken out about the pain and dejection they feel being summarily dismissed from jobs they love. Yosemite staffers typically live in employer-provided housing in the park, so a termination can carry the added burden for many of losing their residence.

So the number of employees who run the park and serve visitors has PLUMMETED from about 1,151 to about 1,140, with NPS staffing falling from about 451 to about 440. It’s like we don’t even have a national park there anymore, Hitler Hitler Hitler. Eleven actual employees have been laid off, in a savage Nazi assault on the very concept of public parks. These numbers show that Yosemite National Park has been ruined, and everything has gone straight to hell, and the park is under attack.

All day, every day. Fake, empty, tedious manufactured hysteria.